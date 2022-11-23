CADOTT—Patricia Rose Brown (Foeckler), age 92 a Cadott, WI resident passed over to the Lords Kingdom on November 19, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 3, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI. Daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Schuster) Foeckler.

She went to Wauwatosa HS and then worked at Kohl’s as a grocery cashier, later she met and married George Allen Brown on June 14, 1952. They moved to Merton, WI and later to Cadott while operating the Wissota Marina partnership.

She focused on raising the boys and had a loving relationship with George until his passing in 1996. She enjoyed time with her family and friends including; playing cards, watching sporting events of her boys, Wisconsin professional teams and local Cadott teams. She also loved to travel and discovered nearly all 50 states plus several European countries. Above all she was a loving and caring person who loved family and church and serving others.

Survivors include; James (Sue), Donald (Renee), David (Annette), Joseph (Yolanda “Olie”); seven grandkids (Robert, Samantha, Danielle, Corey, Tony, Joshua, Tricia) and seven great grandkids; her brother Tony Foeckler, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

During her final years at the Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls, WI she was blessed by an amazing staff of care takers and a special friendship with Sue Walton. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Rutledge Home for their care and compassion to Pat and her family as well as all family and friends that came to see her, which she loved immensely.

A Visitation will be held from 1:30 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:30 PM on Friday, November 25th, 2022 at Big Drywood Lutheran Church 27095 120th Ave. Cadott, WI 54727 with Pastor Lucy Schottelkorb officiating.

Interment will be in the church cemetery following the services.

Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.

Order flowers or send online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com