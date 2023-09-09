Patrick "Hound" O'Connell

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Patrick "Hound" O'Connell passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 4, 2023. He was 64 years old and never left a party early in his life, so we can't believe he left this one so soon.

Pat was born November 13, 1958 to Lorry and June (Gullickson) O'Connell in Chippewa Falls, WI. He spent the vast majority of his life in this town that he loved, meeting his future wife Mary in third grade at St. Charles Primary School. They graduated together in 1977 from McDonell Central High School and were married back where it all began at St. Charles Church on May 22, 1982.

Pat attended UW-Stout, earning both his bachelor's and master's degrees in vocational rehabilitation. He began his career working for Karr Rehabilitation in Rochester, followed by CorVel and then starting his own business, Occu-Med Rehabilitation Services, where he was self-employed for almost 30 years and where his clients became like his family.

However, when you think about Pat, you really don't think about work. His work/life balance was heavy on the "life" portion, and boy did he live it fully. He was the life of every party and always had time for "just one more." He loved so many things, from snowmobiling to riding his motorcycle; hunting and hanging out at the cabin; playing cribbage and shaking dice; blasting his favorite music from any available speaker; cheering for the Green Bay Packers; mowing his lawn in alternating patterns; drinking Colorado Bulldogs made with very specific measurements; riding through Irvine Park; road tripping with Mary to celebrate their anniversary every year; and grilling the best chicken in Chippewa Falls. Seriously - Sokup's is going to have to adjust their inventory now that Pat isn't around!

Even though Pat loved so many things, he loved his family the most. And he made sure they knew it. Pat and Mary welcomed daughter Kaci J to the world in 1985 followed by son Kellen Patrick in 1987. Both born in Rochester, Pat and Mary moved the family back to Chippewa Falls in 1988, eight blocks away from Pat's childhood home. They built a beautiful life in this city they loved, and their home was a revolving door of their kids' friends as well as their nieces and nephews. Pat was a second dad to so many people, making everyone feel welcome in his presence and his home. He spent a lot of time coaching his kids' sports teams and never missed a game. Fans of McDonell volleyball from 2001-2004 may vividly remember Pat loudly and enthusiastically leading the "WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?!" chants at games. Kellen and his wife Sam gave Pat the best gifts of his life, grandson Reilly in 2012 and granddaughter Kyler in 2016. His role as Grampa was perhaps his favorite one yet, and he spent so much time loving on those two kids. He was even coaching a second generation of O'Connell football players, taking on the offensive coordinator role for Reilly's team this year. The field—and the world—will be a little darker with him gone.

Pat is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 41 years, Mary; daughter, Kaci (Lane) O'Connell; son and best friend, Kellen (Sam) O'Connell; grandchildren and favorite hang-out buddies, Reilly and Kyler O'Connell; brothers, Jon "Odie" (Shari) O'Connell and Tom (Vivian) O'Connell; honorary brother/actual cousin, Gary Gullickson; mother-in-law, Joan Borman; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, aunts, uncles and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lorry and June O'Connell; father-in-law, Richard Borman; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Joyce O'Connell; and numerous aunts, uncles and friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday September 13, 2023 at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH (810 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls) beginning at 10:00 AM until 12:45 PM His Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 PM A celebration of life will follow at the Fill Inn Station (104 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls) from approximately 2:30 - 6:30 PM. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Remember Pat anytime you're running late for something, or forgetting something inside the house and having to go back in one, two, three times… (We lovingly call that "Hounding" in this family.) Let's all toast to a life fully lived and love our people extra big in his honor.

O'Connell Funeral Home, family of the deceased, is assisting the family.

O'CONNELL

FUNERAL HOME

1776 E. Main Street

Little Chute 920-788-6237