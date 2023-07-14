TOMAH—Patrick L. Reardon, age 66, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 20, 1957 to LaVern “Bud” and Charmayne (Damerow) Reardon.

Pat grew up in Kendall, Wisconsin, and graduated from Royall High School in 1975. After attending technical school in LaCrosse, he worked as a mechanic, and could often be found in his driveway after hours trying to help out a friend or family member with a car problem. For the last 30 years, Pat worked as a master mechanic for the Ho-Chunk Nation. He developed lifelong friendships with his co-workers, as well as a deep respect for the HoChunk community, culture, and traditions.

Pat was united in marriage to Shelly Uecker on August 3, 1984. They raised three daughters, Sarah, Emily, and Maggie. He was always their biggest supporter, rarely missing a special event over the years. More than anything, he enjoyed the time he spent with his wife, daughters, and grandkids, especially if that time included sharing his love of the outdoors, camping and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Shelly Reardon; his daughters: Sarah (Jeremy) Reardon Goldsmith, Maggie (Dakota) Reardon Dorn, and Emily Reardon; a brother, Tom (Joanne) Reardon; sisters: Wendy Schwerin, and Kathy (Tim) Neubauer; grandchildren, River and Frankie Goldsmith, and Murphy Dorn; sisters-in-law, Anne Kelley and Renee (Brian) McGuire; mother-in-law, Heidi Uecker; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

The Reardon family would like to express their appreciation to Pat’s many family members, friends, HoChunk colleagues, and neighbors. The outpouring of love and support you’ve provided during this difficult time is the best testament to just how well loved Pat was, and to how much he will be missed by all who knew him. We are forever grateful.

A Celebration of Pat’s Life is being planned for Saturday, August 19th, 2023 and more details will follow when they become available by the Torkelson Funeral Home, and will be shared on Pat’s Caringbridge page. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.