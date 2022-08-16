Patrick Michael Crogg

Patrick was very proud of his hometown of Cadott, where he made long-lasting memories and friends during his youth. He relished working on the family farm, pig roasts, deer and bear hunts with his father and brothers. He enjoyed going to tractor and truck pulls, farm shows, summer fairs, dancing to a good live rock or polka band, shopping and eating out. He was quite the ladies’ man, flirting with every girl he met, making promises he never kept. He worked at Chippewa River Industries for over 35 years; his claim to fame in his middle years was as a screen printer of the Green Bay Packers’ “Terrible Towels.” He was thrilled to be a productive contributor to whatever work or activity he was involved with. He was so proud to make money, a status symbol he kept in his wallet, begrudgingly spending it. His hobbies included making latch hook rugs and coloring. The lines were only suggestions for Pat; his creativity was quite avant garde. He enjoyed participating in Special Olympics in track and bowling; medals won were cherished. He lived the last sixteen years of his life at 3R Ranch of Chippewa Falls, where he enjoyed a farm-like lifestyle helping with house, barn and garden activities. No one could sweep the barn floor like Pat could — spotless! He is preceded in death by his housemate, John Strzok, and will be deeply missed by his caregivers, Spencer and Kathy Jerome.