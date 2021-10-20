Patrick R. Cantlon

Pat graduated from Gale-Ettrick High in 1961 where he excelled in everything related to agriculture. Pat received a Wisconsin Star Farmer Award. Upon graduation he immediately joined the Peace Corps and was sent to Punjab, India, one of India’s most fertile regions, where he was able to put his agricultural skills to use in very significant ways — digging wells, increasing food production and more. Consequently, Pat was soon invited to teach India bound Peace Corps volunteers. Later, he, along with his former wife, Abby, was sent back to Punjab as a supervisor. After this, Pat studied toward his Doctorate in Agriculture and later taught at various universities settling eventually at UW-River Falls. Pat maintained keen interest in agriculture, politics, sports and life long learning for his entire life.