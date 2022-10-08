Patrick "Rick" L. Hayes

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. — Patrick “Rick” L. Hays, age 68, of Circle Pines, Minn. (formerly of Eau Claire, Wis.), loving husband, brother, dad and grandpa passed away on September 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Rick was born on July 10, 1954, to Verner “Gabby” and Dorothy Ann (Knickerbocker) Hays. He had five siblings: Patricia Hays, Donna (Dennis) Hoialmen, Barb (Bob) Erdmann, Richard (Donna) Hays and Steve (Kimber) Hays.

He married Judith K. (Anderson) on August 13, 1977, and they recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. Together they had two amazing children and three wonderful grandchildren: Timothy (Kayla) Hays; grandson, Jonathon, 22, and Melissa (Rick) Houd; granddaughter, Charley, 6, and grandson, Cortlin, 4. His family meant the world to Rick and he felt blessed for each and every day with them.

Rick graduated from Elk Mound in 1972. Over the years he worked at Gould Mfg., Cray Research, Hutchinson Tech and he retired from Nestle in 2019. He met many great friends along his way.

Rick loved many sports but none more than baseball/softball. After playing many years himself he coached his son Tim’s teams for many years and even helped with his grandson Jonathon’s teams. He was also so proud of his daughter Melissa and loved watching her perform in gymnastics and dance. Recently he has had the opportunity to watch her children Charley and Cortlin developing their own skills. Shorter memories but all so sweet!

Rick loved hunting and fishing with Tim and Jonathon and working the land. He was in awe of their talents and often said that they surpassed their mentor!

Rick is proceeded by his parents Gabby and Dorothy along with his sister Donna and brother Richard. He is survived by his wife Judy; his children: Tim (Kayla) Hays and Melissa (Rick) Houde; his grandsons: Jonathon and Cortlin; and granddaughter Charley; along with his sisters: Patricia Hays and Barb (Bob) Erdmann; and his brother Steve (Kimber) Hays; the Anderson siblings; and many special nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all.

His final resting place will be at Better Place Forest in St. Croix, Minn., beneath his own beautiful Red Maple tree near the peaceful lake — following a small family memorial.

If we listen carefully we can still hear him saying “See you later alligator” for which we fondly respond “After while Grandpa-dile!” RIP.