Patricia Ann “Patti” Goyette, 66, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Patti was born April 27, 1952, in Zanesville, Ohio, to Charles and Bernice Harris. She is survived by her husband, Randy; sisters, Linda, Rose and Sue; brother, Charles Harris Jr.; daughters, Stacey, Kelli and Amber; stepchildren, Brad, Travis, Brittney and Hunter; and 13 grandchildren.
She lived a fun life traveling many years before settling in La Crosse, with her husband and opening the La Crosse Olive Oil Company. Her hobbies included gardening, belly dancing and dressing up for holidays and festivals around town. She had many beloved friends and was truly honored by the recent cancer benefit so many hosted on her behalf.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Jen Clemmerson will officiate. Private family burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.