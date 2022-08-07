SPARTA — Paul Achterkirch, 62, of Sparta passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Gundersen in La Crosse. Paul was born January 6, 1960, to John and Ethel (Loging) Achterkirch.
Survivors include his wife, Sherri; his children: James and Crystal Achterkirch; sisters: Lill Twining and Karen ( Kenn) Dahl and sister in-law, Chris Neubauer. Memorial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Hylandale SDA Church, N3200 Cty Rd. J, Rockland, Wis. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Christ Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in West Salem, following the service.
To view the complete obituary, please visit www.jandt.fredrickson.com.