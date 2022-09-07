 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul Alphonse Hauser

LA CROSSE — Paul Alphonse Hauser, 91, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Facility.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Middle Ridge, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul’s name to St. Croix Hospice, West Salem; or an organization of the donor’s choice.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

