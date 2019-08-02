KASSON, Minn. — Paul David Stalsberg, 79, of Kasson died Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home. Paul was born in Viroqua, Aug. 12, 1939, to Orlando and Mabel (Erickson) Stalsberg. He graduated from Westby High School in 1957. On Aug. 30, 1958, he married Virginia (Spaulding) Stalsberg. The couple moved to Byron, Minn., where they raised their family. Paul worked for Marigold Foods (Kemps) in Rochester, Minn., for 40 years.
Paul is survived by his wife, Virginia; and two children, Sue (Troy) Larson of Plainview, Minn., and Donna Henke of Eyota, Minn.; four grandchildren, Jon Hufstedler, Lisa Hufstedler, Jake Henke and Sarah Henke; three great-grandchildren, Jade Hufstedler, Aubriella Hofschulte and Connor Henke; one brother, Dan Stalsberg; and two sisters, Janet Fortun and Jeannie Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orlando and Mabel Stalsberg; a sister, Becky Stalsberg; a brother, Richard Stalsberg; and a grandson, Skyler Hufstedler.
Paul and Virginia his wife of 60 years, enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. together after they retired. Paul was a long-time member of the Church of Christ in Kasson. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing softball and golf for many years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he loved spending time with his family.
Memorials are suggested to the Kasson Church of Christ.