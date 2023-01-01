HUDSON — Paul Dean Wiemerslage, age 75, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away at his home peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022. Paul was born in La Crosse to parents Paul and Mavia (Russell). He attended La Crosse Central High School, where he met the love of his life, Sheila “Sweet Little” (Bye). After high school, he graduated from La Crosse State (now UW-L). Paul had a 32 year career at Andersen Windows and retired in 2003.

Paul and Sheila were married for 53 years and raised four children. Paul was an amazing husband, dad, grandpa, “Papa” and friend. He was a great storyteller! Cooking and entertaining were second only to his love of fly fishing, which he eagerly shared with others.

Paul and Sheila had many adventures with friends and family, and Montana had a very special place in their hearts.

He will remain in the hearts of his wife, Sheila; children: Laura (Brian) Wilson, Anne (Andy) Heiser, Charles (Miranda) Wiemerslage, and Paul (Jessica) Wiemerslage; grandchildren: Jordan (Marissa), Parker, and Mackenzie Madden; AJ and Marquelle Heiser; Sophia Simpson and Harper Wiemerslage; August and Henrik Wiemerslage; great-grandson, Finnegan Madden; sister, Sandy (Mike) Chopin; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mavia.

Private family services were held. For those wishing to honor Paul’s life, the family asks that you make a toast and share a memory in his honor or consider a donation to your favorite charity. Two he supported were Trout Unlimited Kiap TU Wish Chapter or the Kinnickinnic River Land Trust.