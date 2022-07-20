LA CROSSE — Paul E. Averill, 72, of La Crosse, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 27, 1950, in Coulee Dam, Washington. He moved to La Crosse during his senior year of high school. He graduated from Central High School in La Crosse in 1968 and served honorably in the Navy on the USS Saratoga from 1968-1971. He married Sandy Danielson in 1974 and had two daughters, Misty (Averill) Lown and Alana (Averill) Hess. They later divorced but remained loving and committed parents.

Paul began his career as truck driver for Bonsack and later worked as a signal maintainer for the Soo Line, Disney and Balfour Beatty. He wrapped up his career at Highball Signal working with a special boss and friend, Mike Mejia. As a young adult, Paul was a bass guitarist in local bands, The Continental Congress and Livengood Road. Throughout his life, he loved to remodel everything from cars to houses and boats. He could build just about anything and evidence of his handiwork can be found in all of the homes of those he loved. His work ethic was legendary as was his ability to learn anything he set his mind to.

He married Vicki (Opland) Palmer in 2003 and his family grew to include step-daughters Leah and Anna. Paul’s home was always a favorite stop for trick-or-treating, and there wasn’t a better spot to work on a project than his garage. He loved a good war movie and would take a coffee or beer with family anytime of the day. He loved his family and nine grandchildren the most.

Paul had a sharp intellect and a quick sense of humor. He was well versed in most any topic of conversation. In his later years he would make a daily visit to Sam’s bar to talk smart during the Price is Right. Special thanks go to Jimmy and his friends at Sam’s for all the good times and great memories.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Opland) Averill; daughters: Misty (Mitch) Lown and Alana (Jordan) Hess, step-daughters: Leah (Justin) Ujda and Anna (John) McBride and grandchildren: Isabella, Mason, Max, Sam, Ben, Lucian, Cooper, Julia and Jagger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theresa and Floyd, brothers: Lester and Dean and niece Brigitta.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial with military honors will be held in the French Island Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.