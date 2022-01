Paul E. Druschke, 51, of Holmen, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Gundersen Health System. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, January 25th at Noon at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.