Paul E. Euler Jr., 78, of the Town of Campbell, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2021 with family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Corky’s in the event room, 25 S. Walnut St., La Crescent, MN 55947, from 2-5:00 p.m. on May 15, 2021.

To view his full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com