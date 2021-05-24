LACROSSE—Paul Edwin Theisen Sr. went onto the big Rendezvous in the sky on May 16, 2021. He was born August 1, 1944 in La Crosse to Hazel (Powers) and Frank Theisen. He was the youngest of 7 children. He was baptized and confirmed at St Johns Catholic Church. He attended St Johns Catholic School and Aquinas High School in 1962. He married Judy Wenzel in 1965. They shared four children together. They later divorced. He worked for the La Crosse Street Department for 30 years as a heavy equipment operator and drove the street sweepers and snow plows. In 1991 he married Lorraine Russel and gained four bonus daughters.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting. He also was a big history buff and for over 40 years he enjoyed re enactment camping called Rendezvous. He liked to carve wood spirits out of tree bark, and enjoyed playing Yahtzee and doing sudoku puzzles.