Paul F. Julien, PhD

LA CROSSE — Paul Julien of La Crosse died at the age of 81 on January 12, 2022, following an extended illness. He is survived by his sister, Charlotte Hebeler, and niece, Karin Hunter-Byrd (Michael), both of Denver, and numerous cousins and extended family.

Dr. Julien earned his doctorate in physics at the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in physics from Michigan State University. While he was born and raised in the state of Michigan, he spent the majority of his working years in Boston and New York. Paul returned to the midwest in retirement, choosing La Crosse, the Wisconsin town of his mother’s birth, and in which he had spent many summers.

Aside from physics, his second great interest was music. He taught himself to play a guitar in his teen years, and performed in interesting venues in both Boston and New York. Later, he taught himself to play the piano. He was an active member of the local La Crosse jazz club.

Following his express wishes, there was no funeral; however, a celebration of his life for family and friends will be held on April 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Minneapolis area. Friends and family who wish to attend may contact his sister at chebeler@mail.com for the address and directions.