VIROQUA — Our son, Paul Gregory Martin, died unexpectedly on Nov. 10, 2022, in his apartment in Viroqua,. Paul lived with mental illness, depression, since the age of 14, doing what he could to get along in this world. Paul was born in La Crosse on Jan. 14, 1988. He graduated from Central High School.

Paul worked various jobs in the area and spent several months in Los Angeles, working with children in a music program. A supervisor of Paul’s said he had a special way of connecting with children where others weren’t successful, a sensitivity they could relate to. Many who knew Paul from the Food Coop commented on his kindness and gentle manner, qualities that his family and friends have known about for many years.

Paul tried hard to address his mental illness by reaching out in the community for counseling services and medical care, meditation, groups and connecting with family and friends. When he could no longer advocate for himself, Paul turned to our family to support him in accessing other services. We are grateful to the Family and Children’s Center in Viroqua and their Community Support Program for the assistance they gave Paul and us over the past 15 months.

Paul experienced many positive, happy times in spite of his ongoing depression, with family and friends. He found joy in singing and playing the piano, whether at home, for family members or in the surrounding community at nursing homes, businesses, and events. Paul’s joy of music was something he shared with his dad. He brought joy to others with his beautiful voice and his kind, gentle demeanor. Paul enjoyed many family trips, including Alaska, Mexico and the cabin up north, boating, watching scary movies and playing games with his cousins. Scott will treasure the time he and Ivy spent with Paul, hanging out, laughing, watching South Park and hunting morel mushrooms. Phillip and Kristen will forever remember Paul’s rendition of Make You Feel My Love played by him during their wedding ceremony. Shortly before his death, Paul continued to enjoy getting together with family, especially the little ones, sharing in their play. Throughout his life, Paul found comfort during his hikes in the woods, experiencing nature’s peace and quiet. He enjoyed gardening and planting trees out in our big backyard. Paul’s mother will always remember the hike with him the evening of a beautiful sunset three days before he died. Those who knew Paul will remember his empathy, sensitivity, sense of humor and quirkiness.

He is survived by his parents: Patty and Greg Martin; older brothers: Scott (Renee), and Phillip (Kristen); nieces and nephew: Ivy, Violet, August, and George Martin. He is also survived by aunts: Debby, Sandy, and Mary; and an uncle, Tom; 17 cousins; and a half-brother, Gabe; and his family.

On Jan. 13, 2023, an informal gathering to share stories and offer support to one another will be held for Paul at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 401 West Avenue S., La Crosse. The open house will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Limited parking in lot available, please use side roads.

Memorials in Paul’s memory can be made to the LGBT Resource Center, NAMI, Better Together, Coulee Recovery Center or a charity of your choice.

If you or anybody you know is having thoughts of hurting themselves, please call 988 or your local county crisis line.