ELLSWORTH—Paul J. Congdon, 92, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Ellsworth Care Center in Ellsworth.

Paul was born December 5, 1929, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Walter and Louise (Kleinheinz) Congdon. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Paul worked for Tschopp-Durch Camastral, for many years. He was a member of St. Bridget’s Church.

Paul is survived by three sons: Paul (Irene) of Hudson, Michael (Julie) of Eau Claire and Peter (Connie) Congdon of Plover; six daughters: Ann Hoesley of Seattle, WA, Elizabeth (Bill) Vindedahl of St. Paul, MN, Teresa (David) Exner of Chicago, IL, Dolores (Steve) Wojcik of Eleva, Louise Congdon of Gladstone, MI and Christine (Jarod) Anderson of St. Paul, MN; one brother, Ralph Congdon of St. Paul, MN; brother-in-law, John McCluskey of Eau Claire; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his special friend, Joyce Warmuth; his parents; and one sister, Jeanne McCluskey.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Bridget’s Church in the Town of Seymour. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday, November 1, 2022 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

