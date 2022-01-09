 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul J. Dickman

CASHTON, WI — Paul J. Dickman, 90, of Cashton, WI, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Rolling Hills Rehab Center in Sparta, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, WI. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday, January 10, 2022, 4:00—7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

