CENTRAL CITY, Iowa — Paul J. Schmidt, 56 of Central City, Iowa, and formerly of La Crosse, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. A visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.