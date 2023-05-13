CHIPPEWA FALLS — Paul J. Sokup, Sr., 89, of Chippewa Falls, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Croix Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born July 25, 1933, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Peter and Teresa (Muehlbauer) Sokup. Paul played hockey for Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., where he served as the goalie.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany for two years.

Paul owned and operated Paul Sokup’s Superette on the South Side for 20 years. After retirement, Paul worked at the Eau Claire Academy and Chippewa River Industries.

On September 26, 1959, Paul married Patricia Duncan at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of Holy Ghost Church and the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974.

Paul was devoted to his Catholic faith and to his family. He enjoyed bowhunting and fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. After retirement, he took up woodworking as a hobby and created many treasures for his family. He had a great sense of humor.

Paul is survived by five sons: Paul, Jr., David (Allison), James and Dan (Dawn) Sokup all of Chippewa Falls and Michael (Mary) Sokup of Altoona; two daughters: Julie (Tony) Thalacker and Janet (Ray) Mullenberg, both of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Ann Zeiger of Chippewa Falls; two brothers-in-law: John (Pam) Duncan and Bob (Lucky) Duncan, both of Ill.; two sisters-in-law: Elaine Duncan of Chippewa Falls and Judy (Danny) Ramaker of Burnsville, Minn.; 23 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, on October 12, 2022; his parents; two brothers: Thomas Sokup in infancy and John (Angie) Sokup; a brother-in-law, Tom Zeiger; one grandchild; and twin great-grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 will recite the rosary at 4:00 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 5:00 p.m., both on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.