Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LA CROSSE—Paul Johann Gasch, often referred to as “Paulie Gasch” by those close to him, age 54, of La Crosse, WI, passed away from a suspected heart attack on April 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Paul was born to Berthold and Betty (Watkins) Gasch in La Crosse on August 23, 1968. He was a 1987 graduate of La Crosse Central High School and continued his education at UW-La Crosse. During college Paul was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and underwent aggressive cancer treatment, yet was determined not to miss a beat and graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting in 1991.

Since high school, Paul had been employed at La Crosse Diesel Service, the business that his parents formed in 1964. He remained devoted to his leadership role in the family business until the time of his death. Paul was an avid drummer and played for three decades with the “Oktoberfest Singer’s” band that his father, who played the button box, was instrumental in forming in 1989. Paul loved the rock band Rush and attended many of their concerts, especially enjoying when he could ride his motorcycle to a show and meet up with friends. He looked forward to time in the ocean and took to body surfing any chance he got near a wave. Through the years Paul attended many Packer games at Lambeau Field and unless they were playing his beloved Miami Dolphins, he was all for the Green and Gold.

On January 27, 2006, Paul married Kristine (Starkey) Gasch at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, La Crosse and together they had three daughters, Harmony, Heidi and Mona, all who survive him. He is further survived by his daughter, Maria Gasch of Seattle, WA from a prior marriage to Kate (Teska) Larson; his mother; brother, Dr. Bernard Gasch of Portland, OR; uncle, Herman (Liesl) Gasch and cousins: Ute, Elke, Paul H. (Amy) and daughters; in-laws: Roger and Ellen Starkey, Jennifer and Jon Nielsen and Paul’s godson, Evan; special friend, Judy Riha; the devoted diesel shop family of current and retired employees, and many more extended relatives and friends.

Preceding Paul in death were his father, Bert in 2021; grandparents: Paul Johann and Elfriede Gasch of Celle, Germany, Benjamin and Anna Watkins of Norfolk, VA and other aunts and uncles.

Paulie was a very involved father and most joyful when he was with his girls. His four daughters were truly the light in his life. He loved to see them excel in music and other passions, rarely missing one of their performances. He was notably proud of Maria’s graduation in the field of engineering from the University California-Berkeley and eagerly watched her accomplish goals into adulthood. His love for family was shown in the way he selflessly became his mother’s primary caretaker following his father’s passing. Paul had a genuine smile on his face when he would see you and his kindness and sense of humor made him a person you desired to be near. In words spoken by his daughter, Heidi, “Dad just wanted everyone to be happy”.

Visitation will take place Thursday, June 8th, 5PM-7PM with a Funeral Mass Friday, June 9th at 10:30 A.M. with visitation beginning one hour prior. Both will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St. La Crosse, WI with Fr. Brian Konopa officiating on Friday. Private burial will be at a later date.