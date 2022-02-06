LA CROSSE — Paul L. Herlitzke, age 94, passed away on January 12, 2022, in La Crosse, WI. He was born on May 30, 1927, to Louis Sr. and Helen (Roesler) Herlitzke. He was the third of five sons.

Paul spent his entire life enjoying the beauty of Mormon Coulee area. While attending confirmation classes he met the love of his life, Joyce Kish. Paul and Joyce were united in marriage on May 12, 1951, at Trinity United Church of Christ. Paul took great pride in building a house in Mormon Coulee, where he and Joyce would raise three sons and start a successful business.

Paul was a humble, hard-working man. He was employed at Trane Company for over 41 years. While working full-time at Trane, he would visit northern WI and bring back potatoes at the request of family and friends. Before long, Paul was dubbed "the Potato King." In 1959, Paul and Joyce officially started the Potato King, Inc., a wholesale produce business that provided potatoes, onions, and rutabagas to area restaurants and small grocery stores. Under the leadership of Paul and Joyce, and later their sons, and now grandsons, Potato King grew into a successful full line wholesale produce/transportation company with over 160 employees providing service to grocery stores in a tri-state area.

Paul and Joyce enjoyed traveling, often making life-long friends along the way. Paul loved hunting and fishing; was ruthless at euchre; loved old time polka music; and particularly enjoyed spending time at their lake house in Birchwood.

Paul was a man who cared deeply for others. He gave his time and unconditional love and acceptance to all. He was the patriarch of the family, showing by example the value of loyalty and a strong work ethic; the importance of nurturing and maintaining a strong marriage; and the joy of spoiling grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to Joyce, his wife of 70 years, Paul is survived by children: Rodney (Becky) Herlitzke, Scott (Mary Ann) Herlitzke, Keith (Marilyn) Herlitzke; and special nephew, Dan Herlitzke. He will also be greatly missed by grandchildren: Beth (Seth) Rossow, Morgan (Ash) Sabnekar, Kevin (Holly) Herlitzke, Aaron Herlitzke, Billie (Sam) Herlitzke, Kyle Herlitzke, Brianne Herlitzke; and great nephews: Hunter and Spencer Herlitzke. Seven great-grandchildren will miss the opportunity of continuing to be spoiled by Grandpa. Paul is also survived by his brother, Louis Jr (Bud). Paul was preceded in death by three brothers and a grandson, Matthew.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Harald Bringsjord will officiate. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Masks are required for the health and safety of attendees. A celebration of Paul's life will follow the church service from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Hiawatha Room at the Freight House Restaurant, 107 Vine Street in La Crosse. Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or NASA (North American Squirrel Association), an organization helping those with physical challenges enjoy nature, hunting, fishing and youth education in the great outdoors. Donations may also be given to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.