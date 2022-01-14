 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LA CROSSE—Paul L. Herlitzke, 94 of La Crosse, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse. There will be no visitation. A celebration of his life will follow the church service from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Hiawatha Room at the Freight House Restaurant 107 Vine St. A complete obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel.

