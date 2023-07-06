Paul Leegard Felion was born in St. Paul MN, on November 11, 1932 and died on July 1,2023.

He lived in Akley, MN until 1941, Minneapolis until 1945, St. Paul until 1958. He graduated with honors from St. Thomas Military Academy in 1950, the College of St. Thomas in 1954, and the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1958. He married Jessica Marie Regan on December 28, 1957. He completed his internship at Harbor General Hospital in Torrence, CA, from 1958-1959.

He was a General Medical Officer with a rank of Captain in the Air Force at Johnson Air Station, Japan from 1959-1963. He completed his OB-Gyn residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI from 1963-1966. He moved to La Crosse in 1966 to practice medicine at Gundersen Clinic, retiring in 1997. He was a member of various medical societies including OB-Gyn and Colposcopy while working at the clinic. He and Jess took their three kids to the lake for two weeks every summer where they read, went canoeing, hiking, fishing and played cards.

In retirement, he made many trips viewing nature, scenery, birding and hiking. He made many fall trips to the north shore of Lake Superior in September/early October to watch the hawk migration. He and Jess shared a lake place in Cable, WI, on Lake Namakagon with three other couples from the hospital. Paul loved walking the marsh trails in Myrick Park. He moved to Eagle Crest South in 2015.

He is survived by two sons: David Felion of La Crosse, Joseph Felion (Elizabeth) of De Pere; daughter, Suzanne (Phil) Gabel of Galena, IL. He had four grandchildren: Rachel Gabel of Galena, Tim Felion and Grace Felion of Milwaukee, WI, and Danny Felion of Tucson, AZ; and one great-grandchild, Coleson Gabel; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ethel Felion; his wife, Jessica Marie on May 14, 2007; brothers: Dr. Arthur (Margery), Thomas (Kathleen), Fr. Jerome, James KIA in the Battle of Leyte Gulf; his sister, Marcelle Krietinger (John). Survived by special friend Gail Cleary.

A private service is going to be held, with burial to take place in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

