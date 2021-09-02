Paul M. Degnan, 70, of West Salem, WI, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Mayo Hospital-La Crosse. He was born on November 7, 1950 in Lake City, MN, to John and Kathryn (Logelin) Degnan.

Paul loved music, especially the Beatles, going out to eat, visiting shops and garage sales and riding his bike. An artist, Paul enjoyed drawing and sharing his works with family and friends. Socializing was important to Paul. Often he could be found chatting people up in downtown West Salem and making daily phone calls to friends and family.

He is survived by his siblings Ruth (Dan) McIntyre, John Degnan and Barbara (Danny) Leoni and his nephew Christopher Degnan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James Degnan.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse, WI. Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with entombment to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 AM until the time of services at the Funeral Home on Wednesday.