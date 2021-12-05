WILTON — Paul Raymond Babbitt 96, of Wilton, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-La Crosse. He was born August 1, 1925, in Trempealeau, Wisconsin, to William and Anna Babbitt.

Paul married the love of his life, Darlene Meseberg, on August 2, 1949. He was a truck driver for Tillman's Produce Company; Monroe County Highway Department, later retiring from. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards with family and friends, bowling, pool, dancing, and family vacations. Paul enjoyed overnight trips, with his loving wife Darlene, to various casinos. Paul always stated Darlene was his sweetie.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene of Wilton; daughter Nancy (Terry) McIntyre of La Crosse, WI; grandchildren: William (Melissa) Cannady of Peekskill, NY, Emmanuel (Eve) Cannady of South Bend, IN, Serena (Brad) Tremain of Mondovi; step-grandchildren: Jami (Adam) Mandel of Dallas, TX, David McIntyre of Morrisonville, WI; sisters-in-law: Genevieve Westerman of La Crosse, Elaine McKee of La Crosse, Carol (Rick) Brandau of Holmen; and brother-in-law James Meseberg of Union Grove; nieces: Diana (Merwyn) Smith of Hot Springs, AR, Betty Senske of Southlake, TX, Jana Frost of New Hampton, IA, Bonnie (Jeff) Henn of New Hampton, IA; great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Jane Babbitt; brother Robert; and wife, Arlene Babbitt of Tomah, WI; sister, Margaret and husband Harold Boetzel of Hot Springs, AR; brothers-in-law: Robert Westerman, La Crosse, WI and Jack McKee of La Crosse, WI; and parents William and Anna Babbitt.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 401 Mill Street, Wilton. Pastor Cathleen Morris will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Wilton.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

The Smith-Nelson/Sonnenburg Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Flowers arrangements purchase and online condolences can be found by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com or by contacting the funeral home.

For the safety of the Babbitt family and those in attendance masks will be required.