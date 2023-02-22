CHIPPEWA FALLS — Paul Rene Stenseth passed away from a brief illness on Jan. 5, 2023, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Paul was born on Aug. 15, 1944, in Chippewa Falls to Morgan and Eleanor (nee Paul) Stenseth.

He is survived by his sisters, Ann (Bill) Schneider of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Kay (Jim) Gunn of Chippewa Falls; nephews, Dan/Pam, Darrin/Judy and Dave Schneider; and nieces Julie/Mike Corbin, Stacia/Troy Belago and Aimee Cameron; plus many great nieces and nephews and his life partner, Nancy Braem.

Paul received his bachelor’s degree from Stout State University and earned his MA and MFA in art from UW-Madison, he was self employed for three decades and his work can be seen in many architectural projects using his signature paint and plaster finishes. A memorial service for Paul will be held at a later date.