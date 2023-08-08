NAPLES, FL—Paul Thomas Hoffmann passed away July 29, 2023 in Naples, Florida, with his family by his side. Originally from Onalaska, WI, Paul lived most of his adult life in Tucson, AZ, and most recently in Houston, TX.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Dean Hoffmann, Sr., and his sister, Lynn L. Young (Hoffmann).

Paul is survived by his wife, Sunny; mother, Audrey Metcalfe (Hoffmann); daughter, Nicole Hoffmann; son, Hunter (Christine) Hoffmann, and siblings: Steve (Beth) Hoffmann, Sharon Neihart (Hoffmann), Dan Hoffmann, and Kim Snodgrass (Hoffmann).

Paul graduated from Onalaska High School and earned an MIS degree from the University of Arizona. He had a rewarding career in healthcare analytics for various healthcare systems. Paul loved the Packers, watersports, and time with family and friends.

He will be dearly missed, and a celebration of life will occur with details to be determined. All memorial donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, https://www.kidney.org/.