Paul Truman Halvorsen, 85, of Arcadia passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Arcadia Lions Club Pavilion (551 Memorial Park Drive, Arcadia, WI 54612). A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m.