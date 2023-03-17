SPARTA — Paul W. Klein, 32, of Sparta died Monday, March 13, 2023, unexpectedly at his home. He was born Dec. 7, 1990, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Sparta.

Paul grew up in Sparta and graduated from Sparta High School in 2009. He was a transportation specialist for Sparta Cab Company. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, UFC fights, fishing, collecting watches and shoes, working out and lifting weights, hanging out with his nieces, nephews and his dogs, Molly and Chewy, and spending time with family and friends.

Paul is survived by his parents, Sara and Jeff Klein of Sparta; siblings: Travis (Stacey) Wittmershaus of Tomah, Michelle (Rob) Everson of Bangor, Kelly (Jody) Leis of Sparta, Jeffrey J. (special friend, Tabitha) Klein of Sparta, Devin (Lisanne) Malott of Belmont, Wisconsin, Robert (special friend, Hailey) Cox of Sparta, Anthony Cox of La Crosse, Nathan (special friend, Krystin) Cox of Bangor, Matthew (special friend, Morgan) Klein of Sparta, Jesse Thorson of Ontario, Jacci Horstman of Sparta, Jenny (Nathan) Downing of Ontario; paternal grandfather, Paul Fuit of Sparta; uncles: Steve Klein of Sparta and Jay Fuit of Sparta; nieces and nephews: Corey Withers, Spencer, Layton, and Macy Everson, Andrew and Kody Leis, Lochlan Malott, Lucian and Novah Cox. He is further survived by special friend, Kierynn Beloungy of Wisconsin Dells; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Ray and Ruth Burnham; paternal grandmother, Ragene Fuit; aunts: Amy Fuit and Beth Fuit; special uncle, Gary Burnham; and cousin, Joshua Wesolowski.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2023, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremations, Sparta, with Reverend Randy Williamson officiating. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

