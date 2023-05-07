LA CROSSE — Paul Wellington Kish, 89 of La Crosse, Wis., passed peacefully in the afternoon of Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living, La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse on May 21, 1933, to Earl and Mary (Lampartur) Kish Sr.

Paul graduated from Central High School in La Crosse then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. During his service he was a helicopter mechanic. Following his military service, he worked as a deep-sea diver in the North Sea on oil rigs for Taylor Diving in Belle Chase, La. His home was New Orleans, La., for many years.

Paul is survived by his sister-in-law, Aneta Kish and her children: Lynneta Kish of Alabama and Timothy (Georgina) Kish of Illinois. Aneta’s grandchildren: Zachary Mac Kensie of Tenn., Amber Edwards of Ala., Gabriel Kish of Ill. Paul’s nieces and nephews include Colleen (Gary) Gass, George Leidolf Jr., Robert (Annemarie) Leidolf and James (Pat) Leidolf.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary; brothers: John and Earl, half-brother, James B. (Estelle) Kish; half-sister, Francis (George) Leidolf Sr.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the chapel at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Rev. Rick Sella will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 52 and the United States Marine Corps will follow.

