LA CROSSE/MINONG, Wis. — Paula R. Dolan, 76, of La Crosse and Minong died Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in La Crosse.
She was born Sept. 23, 1942, in La Crosse to Edward and Lucille Pendleton. She married Charles Dolan Oct. 14, 1961 and they had four children. She retired from Trane Co., after a career of 26 years.
She is survived by her sons, John (Wendy), Steven (Sue), Wayne (Donna) and Nick; three sisters, Emmie, Margie and Peggy; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; and one grandchild.
There will be no public funeral services.