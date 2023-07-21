Paula Hase-Mickelson, a compassionate healthcare professional who dedicated her life caring for others, passed away on July 13th, 2023, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation for Paula Hase-Mickelson will be held at the Fredrickson Funeral Home, located at 121 North Youlon Street, West Salem, WI, on Thursday July 20th, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm. Family, friends, and acquaintances are welcome to attend and pay their respects during this time. The Funeral Services to honor Paula’s life take place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, located at 353 Leonard Street North, West Salem, WI on Friday July 21st, at 1:00 pm with a visitation to be held one hour prior. Following the services, there will be a gathering to celebrate Paula’s life to share memories, and support one another.
In lieu of flowers, Paula’s family kindly requests that donations be made in her memory to the Paula Hase-Mickelson Viterbo Single Mother Scholarship, as a testament to her enduring legacy of compassion and support for others.
