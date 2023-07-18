Visitation for Paula Hase-Mickelson will be held at the Fredrickson Funeral Home, located at 121 North Youlon Street, West Salem, WI, on Thursday July 20th, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm. Family, friends, and acquaintances are welcome to attend and pay their respects during this time. The Funeral Services to honor Paula’s life take place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, located at 353 Leonard Street North, West Salem, WI on Friday July 21st, at 1:00 pm with a visitation to be held one hour prior. Following the services, there will be a gathering to celebrate Paula’s life to share memories, and support one another.