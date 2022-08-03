ONALASKA—Paula J. Gunn, 59, of Onalaska, WI passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Gundersen Health System surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Paula also suffered from MS (Multiple Sclerosis) for about 28 years. Paula was born on June 23, 1963 in Madison, WI to Richard and Alma (Zech) Gunn. She graduated from Waterloo, WI High School in 1981. She continued her education at Madison Area Technical College where she earned an Associate Degree in Accounting.

Paula worked at J.C. Penney while she was in college. She then worked at the Department of Revenue in Madison for about five years. She later worked at the Munz Corporation until her marriage. On June 20, 1987 she married Randy Turtenwald. The marriage was blessed with three children. They divorced in 2010.

Paula was a member of First Church of Christ. She was baptized in 2018 on her 55th birthday. Paula was an avid Packer and Bucks fan. She enjoyed watching all of their games. She enjoyed music very much. She also loved animals and had a cat that she rescued. She loved her family more than anything and will be remembered as a loving daughter, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Alma Gunn; sisters: Tina Young and Sandra Chase; sons: Christopher (Melissa) Turtenwald, Steven Turtenwald; daughter, Alyssa Turtenwald; grandson, Jas Wilks and granddaughter, Jordan Gatson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Gunn.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Schumacher – Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Charles Robinson will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

