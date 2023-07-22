On June 14, 2023, with overwhelming sadness in our hearts, we said goodbye to Paula J. Klinkner, 73 years young. She left behind her wonderful partner of 50 years, Hal Scheie, her youngest sister, Karen Walker, her brother in-law, Herbert Pirkey, her only niece, Elizabeth Walker (Andrew Severson), and her beloved dog, Callie. She will be missed more than words can ever say. Paula was born on January 19th, 1950, at St. Ann’s hospital to Levi and Maribel Klinkner. She was the 2nd daughter of 4 girls and lived in Cashton until after high School. From there, she went on to work in La Crosse, at Gundersen Clinic working her way from the front desk to a director of Human Resources, for many years. When Gunderson Clinic and Lutheran Hospital merged, she gladly moved on to work as the director of H.R. with the Franciscan Sisters at St. Rose Convent. Years later, Paula and Hal moved to California where she was hired over thousands of other applicants to handle benefits for the city of Long Beach until she retired.

Paula had an amazing work ethic and always gave 100 percent. She was always in motion, never sitting still. She was intelligent, the one we went to for advice or information on life’s difficult decisions. She was always willing to help her family. Her love of dogs, especially Golden Retrievers, was unmeasurable. She and Hal had dogs most of their adult life, in her last months of life, her dog Callie was the only thing that made her smile.

Paula’s life ended from a rapidly progressing form of dementia. She lived about 6 months after the diagnosis. She tried so hard to keep it from her loved ones, as she didn’t ever want us to worry. She was the BEST life partner, dog mom, sister, aunt, and friend you could ask for. Life will never be the same without her in it.

She’s preceded in death by her parents: Levi and Maribel Klinkner; sisters: Patricia Pirkey, Diane Klinkner; and her dogs: Max, Oliver, and Barney.

A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, https://www.ygrr.org, Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue https://scgrrescue.org/ or The Dementia Society of America. www.dementiasociety.org

A loving woman is gone, yet we are supposed to eventually move on. A woman we thought, would outlive us all. We wait and wait, but you don’t call. Our hearts have a hole, where you should be. Now we have memories, you and me. Forever we love you. Forever we miss you. Until it’s our time, we have no clue. Fly high above & watch over us now. Please, remember all of our love. E.W.