CHIPPEWA FALLS — Paula J. Kvapil, 59, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, April 17, 2023, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Paula was born Nov. 7, 1963, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Roy and Gladys (Jasper) Thibedeau.

Paula married Jeff Kvapil, and they later divorced.

She worked at Dove Healthcare in Chippewa Falls in the laundry department.

She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Paula was a very loving, comforting and genuine woman. She lived for her grandchildren and her dog, Precious. She loved to have a good time and would help anyone in need.

Paula is survived by one son, Nathan (Amy) Thibedeau of Eau Claire; three brothers: Douglas (Lou) of Mississippi and Robert (Karmin) of Eau Claire and Joseph (Dani Schaefer) of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Jeanne Thibedeau of Chippewa Falls; and three grandchildren: Abigail, Riley and Bennett.

Paula was preceded in death by one son, Christaphor Thibedeau; her parents; and two sisters: Donna Thibedeau and Deborah Hazelton.

A memorial Mass will be held at noon Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

