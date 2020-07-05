ONALASKA -- Paula J. (Stavlo) Boardman, 69, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Burns Cemetery, town of Burns, rural Bangor. Dr. Richard Erickson will officiate. Burial will follow services. To view the obituary in its entirety and offer the family online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel is assisting the family in their time of need.