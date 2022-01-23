 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paulette Kay Kay O’Brien

ONALASKA — Paulette Kay O’Brien, 77, of Onalaska passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News