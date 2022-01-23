Paulette Kay Kay O’Brien

ONALASKA — Paulette Kay O’Brien, 77, of Onalaska passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.
ONALASKA — Paulette Kay O’Brien, 77, of Onalaska passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.