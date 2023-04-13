Paulette Marie Nereng, 74, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. We will miss her kind spirit but know that she is no longer in pain.

Paulette was born and raised in Ettrick, WI to Paul and Charlotte Bishop on August 28, 1948. She is survived by her sons: Matthew, Mark, and Michael; her siblings: Jerome, Anita, and Joey; her grandchildren: Nikolai and Milo; and many, many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends who graced her life.

Paulette was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who loved to socialize. As a young woman she enjoyed being a hairdresser, then later in life selling jewelry. Her favorite pastimes included “digging in the dirt” (gardening), doting on babies, rooting for the Packers and Badgers, and collecting all things penguins. Paulette’s great joy was being Grammy to Niko and Milo. Her smile and friendly nature will be missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to attend services at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church (22650 Washington St., Ettrick, WI 54627). A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Please join us to celebrate a wonderful life lived.

