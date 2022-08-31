VIROQUA—Pauline Amodt Buckland, age 92, of Viroqua, Wisconsin, passed away on August 24th, 2022. Pauline was born on January 25, 1930, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Clarence and Louise (Peterson) Amodt. She grew up on the Amodt family farm north of Viroqua. As an only child surrounded by older family members, she especially enjoyed the visits of cousins and neighborhood friends. She remembered fun times in the winter, skiing and sledding in the fields and woods. The neighboring woods and interesting rock formations were always favorite places to explore year-round.

Pauline attended the Round Prairie elementary school, the Viroqua High School, St. Olaf College, and the University of Wisconsin, Madison—School of Social Work. During the 1950’s, she worked for several Adoption and Child Welfare Agencies. She resumed her Social Work Career in 1971, when she became an Adoption Social Worker for Dakota County Social Services in Minnesota where she worked until her retirement in 1992.

On June 28, 1953, Pauline and Stanley Buckland were married at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. Her family lived in several cities, including Chicago, Detroit, and the D.C area following Stanley’s work transfers. They finally settled in Burnsville, Minnesota in 1968. Their children remember many camping trips as the family explored different areas of the country, along with many very long car trips to New Orleans and Mexico City, among other far-flung destinations. Stanley died on June 13, 1981.

After moving back to Viroqua in 1993, Pauline enjoyed being involved in the activities at Norskedalen and the Vernon County Historical Society. She was also a member of the Viroqua Women’s Literary Club. She enjoyed reconnecting with old friends, making new friends, and spending time with her many local cousins and very special Aunt Helen.

Pauline had an adventurous spirit and spent time canoeing in the Boundary waters, horseback riding in Montana and Wyoming, hiking glaciers in Norway, and on safaris in Africa. She was equally happy being at home and spent time studying history, and spirituality, along with researching her family’s Norwegian heritage. Pauline had a special talent for cultivating friendships and kept in touch with people from all phases of her life.

Pauline will be greatly missed by her three children: Frederick, John, and Mary Buckland; her daughters-in-law, Gaynelle Buckland and Paula Zukoff; son-in-law, Michael Wagnitz; and grandchildren: Sara and Josie Wagnitz, and Dylan (Sara) Romanoski.

Details for a Celebration of Life will be announced soon. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Memorials may be given to Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center, the Vernon County Historical Society, or the Friends of the McIntosh Library.

The Buckland family would like to express their immense gratitude to the staff of the Bethel Home and Bethel Oaks for the loving care they gave Pauline during these challenging times.