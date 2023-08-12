Pauline Knight

WINONA - Pauline Knight 94 of Winona died Friday, July 14, 2023 at ST. Anne Extended Health care.

Pauline Gaye Larimore was born on March 14, 1929 in LeRoy MN, to Paul Welsey Larimore and Ruth Elisabeth ( Malcomson) Larimore. she was a dearly cherished only child.

she grew up in LeRoy and attended the First Baptist Church , where she met little Harland Knight in the preschool Sunday school class. She attended Leroy public schools, which Harland also attened when he outgrew the one room contry school. they grauated together in 1947, and then Pauline attended the U of M for a year. she quit school to marry Harland in 1949 after the death of his father. this towne girl turned into a farm wife , and they farmred together until 1954. in 1951 Harland had a farm accident just before the birth of their first daughter Arlene. in 1954 a sceond daught Diane was born and a month later they moved to Lerot to operate a hardware store. Paulinme the former towne cried when they sold the last cattle . Harland started a job in Austin in 1956, and she ran the store with help of two little girls until 1959. Diane grew up in a playpen in the store, where she could remove a salt to leave to crusie the aisles, or to return to her nap. Pauline sent five - year old Arlene to the bank down the block at the end of the day as she couldnt leave the store. During this time they also opened K & K Drive-in where her dear sister - in - law Ruthann made french fries from scrach every day . Paulin's passion for education was first expressed when she successfully campaigned to start kindergarten in the LeRoy schools.The family eventually moved to Austin in 1959. The whole family was thrilled when John was born in 1965. She was active in too many organizations to list. whereever they lived. Pauline was a devoted daughter , wife , mother, and eventually, to her delight a grandmother and great-grandmother. Pauline was active in many local, as well as state, organizations. They moved to Winona in 1973, where Harland opened a branch of the Judd Company. She quickly became many community organizations there especially involving education.

summers were her favorite time, as she enjoyed gardening and trhe presence of the grandchildren in their swimming pool. The Compton boys, John , Paul , and Peter went up to Wincrest every afternoon to swim and always found fresh cookies at grandma's house, which they referred to as grandma's pool & cookie. Her very best days were when the Christensen kids, Ben and Bethany, arrived from Colorado to enjoy the sun , and then the Knight kids, Paulie, Hannah , Daniel and Johnny, came down from Saint Paul too. There were great picnics in the gazebo with wonderful days in the sun , and the grandparents were as happy as can be . Harland and Pauline loved Winona dearly and cotributed in many ways to their beloved town. As Pauline health declined , they eventually moved into Callista Court , where they enjoyed both old and new friends. They and their family are grateful for the loving care they received there: they especially enjoyed being voted king and queen of Valentine's day one year. it was very difficult for them when Pauline had to move into Saint Anne's and they couldnt be together for 24 hours a day. But Harland was a fimiliar sight in the hall, whizzing along on his scooter, spending all day with her anyway. H e was precceded her to their eternal home on june 1. They had often talked about their heavenly home. The last song we know Pauline to sing was "jesus loves me" which they often sang togethrer at night . Pauline finally joined him on July 14, with son john by her side.

She is lovingly survived by her sister - in - laws, Ruthann (Richard) King , : her three children , Arlene (Jeffery) Compton, Diane Knight, and John (Dianne ) Kight. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 73 years, Harland , annd their great- grandson Geoffrey Compton.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday , July 22 2023 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview with the reverend Joe McConkey officiating. Visitation wil be 10 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. Hoff Celbration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.