Pauline Johnson passed from this life to eternal life in heaven on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Eagle River, Wis.
A Christian funeral will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 19, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Trempealeau Public Cemetery. Pauline’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com. The service will also be livestreamed and can be viewed on the funeral home’s website.
Memorials may be made out to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 223 Silver Lake Rd., Eagle River, WI 54521.