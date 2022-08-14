Pauline Johnson

A Christian funeral will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 19, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Trempealeau Public Cemetery. Pauline’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com. The service will also be livestreamed and can be viewed on the funeral home’s website.