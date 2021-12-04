 Skip to main content
Pauline M. (Malin) Berra

Pauline M. (Malin) Berra, 93 of Genoa, WI passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Pauline is survived by her six children: Beverly, Alvin, Dorothy, Terry, Loraine and Rose.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Genoa with Rev. Daniel Sedlacek officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Charles Catholic Parish or the Genoa First Responders. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

