WESTBY—Pauline Marks, age 95, of Westby passed away peacefully Friday, June 10, 2022, at Norseland Nursing Home surrounded by family. She was born January 18, 1927, to Edward and Anna (Stanek) Fanta on the family farm in Union Township with her twin brother Paul. She went to Pine River School and then later to West Lima High School until leaving school to help manage her family and the farm when her father died.

When Pauline was 16, she met her future husband, Glenn, at a baseball game she attended with her brother, Leon. Pauline and Glenn later married on February 10, 1945, in Viroqua. Together they farmed in Retreat until moving to Westby and continued to farm until February of 1981, when they retired.

Pauline really had a joy for raising calves and being a meticulous bookkeeper with the information and statistics on her cows. Pauline will always be remembered for feeding everyone who came to visit, whether it was a long visit or just a few minutes. She was very active her entire life whether she was working on the tractor or in the field. Pauline loved to garden and had a great mastery for any farm work that needed to get done.

After Glenn passed away in 1992, a friend of Pauline’s introduced her to Calvin Thompson, and they immediately connected. Pauline and Calvin were known for dancing everywhere and anywhere together. They were blessed to share 21 years of wonderful companionship together until Calvin’s passing.

Pauline is survived by her three children: Susan Francis, David (Lynn) Marks, and Becky (Bill) Volk; her sister, Lucille (Fran) Thayer; grandchildren: Laura (Nisthita Ilanderage) Francis and Allison (Abner) Reyes; step-grandchildren: Joe (April) Volk, Max Volk, Tyler (Sarah) Larson, and Becky (Mike) Brudos; four great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mildred Fanta; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins. She is further survived by Calvin’s family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Marks; her special friend, Calvin Thompson; her parents; her infant sister, Edith; brothers: Robert, Leon, Kenneth, and Paul; sisters-in-law: Juanita and Naomi; brother-in-law, Harold Bolstad; and several nieces and nephews.

Pauline’s family would like to thank Norseland Nursing Home and Gundersen Hospice for the incredible care and support they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Norseland Nursing Home in Pauline’s memory.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Pauline will be laid to rest at a family burial. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.