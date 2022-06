WESTBY—Pauline Marks, age 95, of Westby passed away peacefully Friday, June 10, 2022, at Norseland Nursing Home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Pauline will be laid to rest at a family burial. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.vossfh.com.