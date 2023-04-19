Pauline T. Peter, 88, of Winona passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, in Winona.

Pauline Theresa was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Winona to Anthony and Mary (Verdick) Fix. She graduated from Cathedral High School, Winona. In 1957, she married Gilmer Keeler, and he passed away in 1968. In 1978, she married Herbert Peter.

Pauline was formerly employed at Winona Abstract for many years and lived in the Winona area for most of her life, with some years living in Little Fork, Minnesota.

She was a longtime member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Winona. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling to foreign countries, with one trip being eight countries in three weeks. She did crocheting and knitting, made jewelry out of beads, spent time in her flower gardens and decorated the house and yard with angel figurines.

She is survived by her husband Herbert; daughter Rebecca Keeler; grandson Derek Doxon; four great-grandchildren: Devin, Jesse, Daisy and Damien Doxon; a brother Hilary “Larry” (Diane) Fix; sister Dolores Vondrashek; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gilmer Keeler; grandson Jeffery Fischer; siblings: Robert Fix; Thomas Fix and Joan Squires.

Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, with Rev. Wade Turner, pastor of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.

Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.