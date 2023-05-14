WEST SALEM — Peaches Joy Martin, 75, of West Salem, passed away May 9, 2023, at Lakeview Health Center in West Salem.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.