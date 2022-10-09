Pearl Diekrager

HOUSTON, Minn. — Pearl E. Diekrager, 100, of Houston, Minn., passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Valley View Healthcare Center in Houston. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine, Minn. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak Street, La Crescent, Minn., and again on Saturday at the church from 12 noon until the time of services. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.